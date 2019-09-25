The panoramic view from an airport’s air traffic control (ATC) tower is about to be complemented, perhaps even supplanted, by video displays with overlaid information. A handful of European airports are gaining experience with remote towers—where ATC service is rendered from a distant site. On the whole, their assessment has been positive. The experience is also being closely watched by a number of countries and airports considering using the towers. The number of such towers ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
" Airports And ATC Providers Eye Digital Towers" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.