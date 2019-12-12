Satellite maker and space-based services provider Maxar Technologies still is considering asset sales and other options to deleverage its debt load, the company’s top executives said this month. “We can extend our [debt note] maturities near-term, but we’re not satisfied with our leverage today, so we’re looking for other things which have more value to somebody else today than they do to us and monetizing those,” CFO Biggs Porter said. “Everything else ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "What Else Can Maxar Sell To Stay Above Water?".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.