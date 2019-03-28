Cape Canaveral - A Rocket Lab small-satellite Electron rocket lifted off from New Zealand March 28 on the company’s first flight for the U.S. military, which has been exploring how to use low-cost small satellites and commercially available flight services to augment its networks of communications, surveillance and other satellite-based systems. DARPA was the sole customer for Rocket Lab’s fifth Electron mission, which lifted off at 7:27 p.m. EDT from Mahia Peninsula in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Rocket Lab Launches DARPA Tech Demo ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.