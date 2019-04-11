Lockheed Martin's concept of an “Early Gateway," along with the ascent stage of a crewed lunar lander derived from the Orion spacecraft.

COLORADO SPRINGS—Lockheed Martin Space unveiled a five-year blueprint for building a minimalistic Gateway in lunar orbit and landing astronauts on the surface of the Moon in 2024, which, if successful, would fulfill a challenge given to NASA by the Trump administration.

The architecture, presented April 10 during the Space Symposium here in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is based on repurposing hardware developed for Orion, including structural components and the propulsion system from its European-built service module.

Lockheed’s baseline cost for the program, known as Phase 1, was not disclosed.

“This isn’t the only way to accomplish this,” said Rob Chambers, Lockheed’s director of Human Space Exploration Strategy. “The objective was to lay out an architecture that moves the needle from ‘Is this possible?’ to ‘How do we do it best?’

“It’s almost an existence proof that it’s feasible to accomplish this by 2024, maintain a continuity-of-purpose with an arc toward Mars and then drive out what are those things that have to happen,” he said.

The Trump administration on March 26 challenged NASA to shave four years off its plans to land astronauts on the surface of the Moon in 2028. NASA is preparing an amended fiscal 2020 budget request that is due to be presented to Congress next week.

Chambers said the team’s starting point was safety. “Going fast doesn’t mean going recklessly—and it doesn’t have to … but we are going to have to take some mission-success risk,” he said.

Toward that goal, Lockheed’s expedited Moon plan reuses existing hardware, skipping the need for new tooling, qualification tests and unnecessary development efforts. “It’s really important to use what you’ve got, only develop what you need to and then get moving,” Chambers said.

Lockheed’s plan begins with the uncrewed Exploration Mission-1 (EM-1) flight of the Orion deep-space capsule launching on a Space Launch System (SLS) rocket around the Moon, a mission NASA hopes to fly in late 2020 or early 2021.

The next step would be to add a docking node or small pressurized habitat onto a commercially provided power and propulsion element (PPE), which is scheduled to launch on a commercial rocket in 2022. The solar-electric PPE is to become the foundation of an international Gateway, a small, expandable outpost and logistics hub in high lunar orbit.

A PPE contractor is expected to be selected in May.

Outfitting the PPE with a docking node would enable NASA to turn Exploration Mission-2 (EM-2) a crewed flight test around the Moon slated for 2022-23, into a shakedown mission at the Gateway.

The minimalist Gateway also would be the meeting point and assembly base for a lunar descent and ascent module, which would enable astronauts to travel to the lunar surface and then return to the Gateway.

The lander elements, derived from Orion hardware, would fly separately on commercial launchers or together on an SLS in early 2024. Exploration Mission-3, flying in late 2024, would then become the first lunar landing expedition, staged from the Gateway.

“To fly the lander in early 2024, we have to be bending metal next year, which means tooling has to be in-house,” Chambers said. “And I hope somebody ordered a bunch of aluminum because we’re all going to need it pretty soon, no matter who goes into this.”