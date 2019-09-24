A Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ (MHI) H-IIB rocket lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan on Sept. 24 to send a cargo ship on its way to the International Space Station (ISS). Liftoff, which occurred at 12:05 p.m. EDT (1:05 a.m. Sept. 25 local time), came two weeks after a fire on the rocket’s moveable launcher nixed a previous launch attempt on Sept. 10. An investigation by MHI and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) showed that the fire most ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Japanâ€™s H-IIB Launches On 2nd Try To ISS".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.