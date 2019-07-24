LYON, France—Production has begun on the first nanosatellites to be operated for internet-of-things (IoT) applications by Kineis, a startup created last year with support from French space agency Cnes. The constellation will be made up of 25 satellites distributed in five planes in Sun-synchronous, polar orbits around the Earth. From an altitude of 650 km, they will allow Kineis to offer services like transmitting the position of a component in a network of warehouses, or ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "French IoT Startupâ€™s Satellite Production Underway".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.