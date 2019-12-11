A Blue Origin reusable suborbital rocket sent a capsule for its sixth ride beyond the atmosphere Dec. 11, marking the company’s 12th flight in the New Shepard program as it builds its technical chops and operational experience to fly paying researchers and tourists. The New Shepard booster, powered by Blue’s BE-3 liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen-fueled engine, lifted off from the company’s West Texas launch site at 12:53 a.m. EST (11:53 local time). The ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Blue Origin New Shepard Aces 12th Suborbital Flight ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.