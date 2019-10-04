LYON, France—The parallel developments of Ariane 6’s components and launch facilities are progressing on time for a first launch in the second half of next year, according to design authority and manufacturer ArianeGroup. The medium- to heavy-lift launcher’s critical design review was completed on Sept. 25. This means the detailed definition of the design was endorsed by representatives of the European Space Agency (ESA), French space agency CNES, launch service operator ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Ariane 6 Launcher On Home Stretch, ArianeGroup Says".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.