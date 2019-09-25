The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) intends to pay for a $720-850 million cost overrun on warheads for future weapons for F-35As and submarines by shifting money from other warhead development programs, a top official said Sept. 25. The strategy would allow the agency to move forward on the B61-12 and W88 Alt 370 warheads without coming back to Congress to request additional funding within the nuclear weapons portfolio, Charles Verdon, NNSA deputy administrator for defense ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Warhead Overruns Could Be Offset Within NNSA Budget".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.