LONDON—The French Air Force has declared an initial operational capability (IOC) with the F3-R upgrade for the Dassault Rafale combat aircraft. The upgrade is being steadily introduced across the air force and navy fleets. It will pave the way for the introduction of the MBDA Meteor ramjet-powered, beyond-visual-range, air-to-air missile and the new Thales Talios target designator pod. With F3-R operational from Dec. 6, the air force plans to introduce the Meteor to front-line ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Upgraded Rafales Achieve French Air Force IOC".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.