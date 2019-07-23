SEOUL, BEIJING—South Korea is moving toward acquiring Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightnings to fill a requirement for 20 fighters, an industry source said, while the defense ministry confirmed plans for an assault ship that could operate the aircraft. An order for 20 F-35Bs is planned, the Jongang Ilbo newspaper said separately, adding that a ship would be able to accommodate 16 such fighters. In 2014, South Korea ordered 40 F-35As, which, unlike F-35Bs, are incapable of short takeoff and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "South Korea Interested In Buying F-35Bs".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.