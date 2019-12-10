British manufacturer Senior is considering selling its aerostructures business, the company has confirmed, making it the latest provider to look to exit the embattled business. “Senior can confirm that it has been reviewing all strategic options for its aerostructures business, which includes an early stage assessment of a potential divestment of the division,” the company said Dec. 9. “There can be no certainty that this will lead to a transaction.” The ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Senior Considers Selling Aerostructures Business".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.