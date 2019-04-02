Rafale carrying AMSP missile: French military
A scramjet will power a future hypersonic cruise missile that will replace France’s current air-launched nuclear deterrent, the French directorate general for armaments (DGA) has ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Scramjet Will Power Franceâ€™s Next Nuke".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.