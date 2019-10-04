KUALA LUMPUR—The Philippines has taken delivery of two Elbit Systems Hermes 450 medium-altitude, long-endurance surveillance drones, its defense secretary confirmed. “We have received two of our bigger drones—the Hermes 450—and we expect more deliveries late this year and the rest next year,” Deflin Lorenzana told the Philippines Senate during a budget hearing. The two aircraft were delivered last month, Lorenzana was quoted by the Inquirer newspaper as ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Philippines Receives Two Elbit Hermes 450s".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.