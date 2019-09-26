Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) Commander Gen. Charles Brown says he is interested in using a laser weapon powered by a small nuclear reactor as a future option for defending small bases dotted across the Indo-Pacific region. A directed energy weapon that “maybe has a small nuclear generator “ to create a laser beam could be a better option in the future than using larger and heavier interceptor-based systems, such as Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) ...
