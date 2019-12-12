Northrop Grumman, one of four companies vying for a pair of national security space launch service contracts, has signed an agreement with Delaware-based startup Saturn Satellite Networks for the first flight of its Omega rocket. The contract, announced Dec. 12, includes launch of one or two Saturn NationSat geostationary communications satellites in early 2021. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. “We are excited to launch Saturn’s NationSat on Northrop ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Northrop Grumman Signs First Omega Customer".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.