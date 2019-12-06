The U.S. Air Force recently completed the system requirements review for the KC-46A Remote Vision System (RVS), which means the government and Boeing have reached an agreement on the redesign system specifications. The next step for the RVS fix is completing a preliminary design review that is slated for the early second quarter of 2020, Jamie Burgess, vice president and KC-46 program manager at Boeing, told Aerospace DAILY. The problem with the RVS is what the Air Force calls a ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "KC-46 Remote Vision System Redesign Clears Hurdle".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.