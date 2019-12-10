WICHITA—Recent layoffs at Textron Aviation and Gulfstream Aerospace are signs that the manufacturers are being “appropriately cautious” about their outlook for orders and production, analysts say. Business confidence has “plummeted” in the U.S. and overseas, with a decline in key indicators, including international trade, in reaction to the ongoing tariff wars with China, said Rolland Vincent, president of consulting firm Rolland Vincent Associates ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Job Cuts Show Textron, Gulfstream ‘Appropriately Cautious’—Analysts".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.