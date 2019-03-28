LANGKAWI, Malaysia—Indonesian Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu assured the Russian government three weeks ago that a signed but pending order for 11 Sukhoi Su-35 fighters will go through, the Russian state holding company Rostec said.

Jakarta’s failure so far to move ahead with the order does not mean it has had second thoughts about the deal, according to Viktor Kladov, Rostec’s director of international cooperation and regional policy.

“The contract for the 11 Sukhois in early 2018 signed in Jakarta is valid. The contract for the counter-trade agreement signed with the Indonesia Trade Ministry in July 2018 is also valid,” he told a media briefing at Lima air show here March 28.

Ryamizard gave the assurance that the deal would proceed during a visit to Moscow three weeks ago, Kladov said.

The minister said in February 2018 the contract for the fighters was signed, four years after the aircraft was chosen to replace F-5E fighters in the Indonesian Air Force. State-owned news agency Antara said the order was worth $1.14 billion, of which $570 million would be paid in Indonesian exports, mostly commodities like coffee, palm oil and rubber. The air force subsequently said the first aircraft would be delivered in mid-2019

Kladov said the contract for the Su-35s stipulated that the Indonesian government must reconfirm it before it goes ahead.

The Indonesian presidential election on April 7 is one factor in the delay, Kladov said, adding the other was U.S. legislation that would punish buyers of Russian arms.

“We believed Indonesia is looking at the experiences of other buyers, like India and Turkey. Both countries are going ahead [with] their orders for the S-400 surface to air missiles as they could not find a replacement for them,” he said.

Kladov said although they have yet to start manufacturing the Su-35, the first aircraft would be delivered to Indonesia within 12 months of the execution of the contract.

Under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, the U.S. may impose sanctions against parties that deal with Russian entities, including United Aircraft Corp., maker of the Su-35.

Indonesia began negotiating for the Su-35s in 2015, initially seeking 16 aircraft. It is likely that another five will be ordered, once the first batch is delivered. The air force likes to assign 16 fighters to each combat squadron.

Indonesia has 16 Su-27 family fighters: two Su-27SKs, three Su-27SKMs, two Su-30MKs, and nine Su-30MK2.

The Su-35 has a phased array antenna and thrust-vectoring engines.