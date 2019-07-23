The U.S. government will compensate F-35 suppliers for any financial costs caused by the expulsion of Turkey from the program, a Lockheed Martin executive says.  “If there is any harm to industry, we will be compensated for that,” says Kenneth Possenriede, Lockheed’s chief financial officer, speaking to analysts on a July 23 earnings call. The Pentagon announced a decision on July 16 to ban Turkey’s government and industry from the F-35 program over deliveries ...

THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS

You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "DOD To Compensate F-35 Suppliers For Turkey Costs".

 

Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.

 

Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.

Already registered? here.