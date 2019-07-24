The Colombian Air Force announced on July 23 that the Eurofighter Typhoon, Lockheed Martin F-16 and Saab Gripen are being evaluated to replace a fleet of aging Israel Aerospace Industries Kfir fighters. The evaluation will lead the Air Force to present recommendations for the Kfir replacement to Colombia’s decision makers, the Air Force says in a statement. But the timing for presenting the recommendations and making a decision will be determined by the national government, the Air ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Colombian Air Force Names Bidders For Kfir Replacement".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.