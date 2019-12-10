Latin American air forces have intensified search efforts to locate the wreckage of a Chilean Air Force Lockheed KC-130 Hercules airlifter that was reported missing Dec. 9 during a flight to Antarctica. Aircraft from the Chilean, Argentine and Uruguayan air forces as well as ships and satellites are hunting for survivors after contact with the aircraft was lost at 6:13 p.m. local time on Dec. 9. The Hercules, carrying 38 mostly military personnel, was flying between Punta Arenas, Chile, to ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Chilean KC-130 Missing With 38 People On Board".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.