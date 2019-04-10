LONDON—British defense and engineering firm Babcock is selling its share in France’s military helicopter flight training company ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Babcock Selling Shares In French Helo Training Outfit".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.