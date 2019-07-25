VIENNA—German leisure airline TUI fly is continuing to adjust its fleet schedule as the global grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX continues, TUI fly CEO Oliver Lackmann said. “We had expected the aircraft to return to service earlier. Today we know this will not happen; [we now estimate] the 737 MAX will return before year-end,” Lackmann said in an interview with Aviation Week sister publication ATW. However, he said fleet planning for early 2020 is underway and TUI fly may ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "TUI fly Adjusting Fleet Schedule As MAX Grounding Continues".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.