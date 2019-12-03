Air France-KLM’s Dutch LCC Transavia plans to launch operations from Brussels in summer 2020, initially serving nine destinations. Transavia’s flights from Brussels will include Agadir (Morocco); Alicante and Ibiza in Spain; Corfu, Heraklion and Thessaloniki in Greece; Faro (Portugal); Tel Aviv; and Verona (Italy). “We continue to look for opportunities to strengthen our position,” Transavia commercial director Erik-Jan Gelink said, announcing the new routes Dec. 3. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Transavia To Launch Nine Routes From Brussels".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.