South African Airways (SAA) is to be put into business rescue, placing the company under administrator control because of the airline’s critical financial situation. “The board of directors of SAA has adopted a resolution to place the company into business rescue at the earliest opportunity,” SAA said in a statement dated Dec. 5. Business rescue involves an external ‘practitioner’—the rough equivalent of an administrator—being appointed to take ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "South African Airways To Enter â€˜Business Rescueâ€™ Phase".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.