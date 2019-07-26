SkyWest CEO Russell "Chip" Childs
WASHINGTON—The FAA’s NextGen Advisory Committee (NAC) will reconvene after a nine-month hiatus with a new industry chairman and under the direction of a new FAA administrator. U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on July 25 named Russell “Chip” Childs, president and CEO of regional carrier SkyWest Airlines, as the new chairman of the committee of senior industry, association and government executives that recommends investment priorities for the NextGen air ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "SkyWest CEO Childs To Be NextGen Advisory Committee Chair".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.