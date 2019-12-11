Qantas has removed four of its Boeing 737 freighters from service because of a potential defect on parts fitted during their conversion from passenger aircraft. Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI), which performed the conversions in 2006, has alerted Qantas and other airlines about the defects. About 45 aircraft worldwide are believed to be affected. The part in question is a rigid barrier in front of the cargo cabin, which is an additional safety feature separating freight from the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Qantas Grounds Four Converted 737 Freighters For Possible Parts Defect".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.