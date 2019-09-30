The number of sustainable aviation fuel production projects will need to quadruple if the industry hopes to make a “noticeable impact” on carbon emissions, the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) cross-industry coalition said. “There are 11 sustainable aviation fuel production facilities currently in operation, under construction or in the final stages of financing. We need to double that production stream and then double it again to start making a noticeable impact on our ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "More Sustainable Fuel Production Facilities Needed, Coalition Says".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.