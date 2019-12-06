The U.S. and other global economies might be plateauing, but the 2020 outlook for U.S. airports is positive as strong demand and low fuel costs drive higher airline capacity, credit analysts said in a new report this month. Moody’s Investors Service said while U.S. economic growth likely will slow to 1.7% GDP next year—slower than 2.3% year-to-date 2019—higher seat capacity growth will support enplanement growth of 3.4% in 2020, in line with 2019 levels. “The ...
