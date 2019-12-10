KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has announced plans to buy an undisclosed quantity of used cooking oil-based sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from Finnish company Neste, which will supply flights from Amsterdam Schiphol on a drop-in basis. “This volume is additional to the existing supply from Los Angeles to bridge the period towards the opening of the SAF production plant, which is to be built in Delfzijl, Netherlands in 2022,” the Dutch carrier said Dec. 10. “This plant, which ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "KLM To Purchase More Biofuel For Outbound Schiphol Flights ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.