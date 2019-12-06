Airbus A380 operators face repetitive inspections of ram air turbines to ensure water is not accumulating in gearbox fluids, which could freeze and prevent the back-up power-generation source from working when needed. EASA issued a proposed airworthiness directive (PAD) Dec. 6 that would mandate the checks. The PAD is based on a Nov. 15 Airbus service bulletin. The issue was discovered when Airbus received an in-service report of a ram air turbine (RAT) failing a ground-torque check ...
