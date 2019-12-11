WASHINGTON—Aviation industry stakeholders should be more transparent in addressing cybersecurity risk in contracts and system designs, a new report by the Atlantic Council finds. “Aviation Cybersecurity: Scoping the Challenge,” released on Dec. 11 and supported by Thales, describes the difficulty of weaving data and computer protections into existing flight safety, security and information technology systems with established frameworks for governance and accountability. It ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Cybersecurity Study Recommends Aviation Industry Transparency".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.