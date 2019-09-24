BEIJING—The Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC) forecasts a Chinese market for 6,119 aircraft of approximately 120 to 200 seats over the coming 20 years. For the seating subcategory centered on 160 seats, which COMAC is addressing with its C919 airliner, the demand forecast is 4,625 aircraft for the period 2019–38. According to the company’s annual market outlook, China will require 2,128 twin-aisle aircraft. COMAC divides this category into subcategories centered ...
