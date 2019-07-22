LONDON—Pilots at British Airways (BA) have voted 93% in favor of strike action, after three days of arbitration talks yielded no progress. The pilots, represented by the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA), were balloted on strike action after talks broke down without agreement. Negotiations have been ongoing since late 2018. Announcing the results of the ballot July 22, BALPA said 90% of its members voted, with 93% backing industrial action. “This strong result ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "British Airways Pilots Approve Strike Action".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.