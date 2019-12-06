LONDON—Rolls-Royce CEO Warren East has cautioned that aviation’s share of worldwide emissions could hit 20-25%, up from around 2.5% today, if the industry does not act quickly enough on sustainability. “We can certainly see a scenario, in the next decade or so, where we get up to 20-25% of worldwide CO2 emissions,” East said during a keynote address to the Aviation Club of the UK in London, Dec. 5. “If the rest of the world moves faster than we are today, we ...
