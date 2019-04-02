WASHINGTON—Principals of the Aireon joint venture formally announced on Apr. 2 the launch of the company’s satellite-based air traffic control (ATC) surveillance system, a capability that for the first time provides a means of continuously tracking aircraft over oceans and remote regions of the world. “It’s a live, fully tested, validated and fully operational system,” Aireon CEO Don Thoma told a press briefing in Washington. He also elaborated on how tracking ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Aireon Announces Start of Space-Based Aircraft Tracking".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.