Airbus began flight tests Sept. 12 of the first of 52 UPS Airlines A300-600 freighters undergoing major flight deck upgrades designed to keep the fleet operating until at least 2030. The upgrade, based on Honeywell’s Primus Epic avionics system, adds a new flight management system, RDR-4000 weather radar, new LCD displays, new standby instruments, a digital aircraft communications addressing and reporting system, and the latest enhanced ground proximity warning system, among other ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airbus Starts Flight Tests of Upgraded UPS A300s".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.