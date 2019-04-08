HAMBURG—The internet-of-things platform for cabin equipment Airbus introduced at AIX Apr. 2 may be seen as a first step towards a more customized experience for the passenger, according to Airbus VP for cabin marketing Ingo Wuggetzer. Under the Vision 2030 concept Airbus devised with airlines, the cabin could accommodate “smart segmentation.” A passenger may make more personal choices than just selecting a class. The elderly, who Wuggetzer suggests are reluctant to travel ...
