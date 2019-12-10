The pre-owned market for business jet sales for the rest of 2019 will be busy as buyers and sellers seek to avoid the uncertainty that comes with a presidential election, according to the Mente Group. The fourth quarter has been active, the Dallas-based company says. “With more aircraft on the market recently, buyers and sellers are seeking to make deals before the end of the year to hedge against the economic, political and tax uncertainties that 2020 might bring,” said ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Used Bizjet Market Active Ahead Of Presidential Electionâ€”Mente Group".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.