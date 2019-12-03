LONDON–The introduction of delivery service by drones is facing a challenge of human acceptance, according to surveys by the British Institution of Mechanical Engineers. Institution research by the pollster ICM Unlimited in August-September found that just 23% of UK adults are in favor of drone deliveries. Many are concerned about the UAVs falling from the sky, deliveries being stolen and the impact of the drone operations on human jobs. Many of those polled also expressed ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "UK Adults Leery Of Drone Deliveries, Poll Shows".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.