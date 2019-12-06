WICHITA—Textron Aviation’s layoffs reported Dec. 5 are part of a broader restructuring plan by its parent company to reduce costs and improve operating efficiency, the company said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Dec. 6. The restructuring applies primarily to Textron Aviation and its Industrial business segments, including Textron Specialized Vehicles and Kautex with 875 total layoffs. Textron Aviation declined to say how many of the cuts affected the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Textron Aviation Layoffs Part Of Broader Restructuring Plan".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.