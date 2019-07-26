OSHKOSH, Wisconsin—Meet Riley Speidel, a 14-year-old girl from California who completed a 3,300-mi. flight—solo—in a motorized glider in June.

Speidel flew a Pipistrel Sinus motorized glider from California to Maine, with her father, Jake, following in a chase aircraft. The trip took 29 hr. in the air over nine days.

Speidel shared the details of her trip with The Weekly of Business Aviation one afternoon during EAA AirVenture, held here July 22-28. Speidel turned 14 on May 31, the legal age to solo in a glider. She set out on her cross-country journey on June 7. “I love flying,” she said.

Speidel began taking lessons in a Piper Tomahawk at age 12 from her father, a United Airlines pilot and certified flight instructor and glider instructor. They acquired the glider in January.

Speidel is growing up in an aviation family. Her father, aunt, grandfather and grandmother are all pilots. “I’ve been around it so long, I knew I always wanted eventually to become a pilot,” she said. In the past six months, she logged 150 hr. of flight time in the glider.

Riley Speidel and her dad worked together to plan the trip. Each evening after a day of flying, they looked at weather and shared the planning.

“We were super well prepared,” she said. Most of the trip was flown early in the morning when there is less thermal activity. One day she ran into turbulence and decided to land. “The rest of the time it was super easy,” she said.

Riley worked hard at training, Jake Speidel said. “We trained in every kind of weather condition.”

Now she is encouraging young people to pursue their dreams and promotes aviation. Eventually, Riley wants to join the U.S. Air Force or become a bush pilot on her way to the airlines.

A10 Pilot Takes Hit From Rocket

Col. KC Campbell, call sign “Killer Chick,” flew A10 jets during Operation Iraqi Freedom. On April 7, 2003, she was flying a close air support mission when she got the call that U.S. ground troops were taking fire and needed help.

After diving below cloud cover, Campbell saw Iraqi troops firing on U.S. troops with rocket-propelled grenades.

“They’re shooting at us, too,” she told hundreds of attendees at a WomenVenture Power lunch during EAA AirVenture.

After firing on the enemy, Campbell’s aircraft took a hit from a surface-to-air missile. There was a huge explosion.

“I’m rocked in the cockpit,” Campbell said.

The aircraft rolled sharply. She lost hydraulics, horizontal stabilizers and control of the aircraft. The ground was getting closer. The last thing she wanted to do was eject over Baghdad into enemy territory. Procedures to get the aircraft back under control did not work.

She then put the aircraft in manual reversion mode to regain control, something A-10 pilots train for only once. The aircraft responded.

“The checklist says to fly in manual reversion only in ideal conditions,” Campbell said. Manual reversion is like flying a massive dump truck without power steering, she said.

Her training kicked in.

“I had planned and prepared for this mission before it ever occurred,” Campbell said. For one, she had visualized and rehearsed situations in her mind. Studies show repeated exposure to situations in a controlled environment reduces stress when it actually happens, she said.

Campbell’s flight leader flew beside her to assess damage and offer technical and other support. He could see a hole the size of a football on the right horizontal stabilizer and hundreds of shrapnel holes in the airframe.

The hour flight to Kuwait was the longest of her life. Once back in friendly territory, she could eject or try to land. The crippled aircraft was hard to control. She was not sure the landing gear would lower.

Two similar scenarios during Desert Storm were not all successful. In one, the pilot died. In another, the pilot escaped after a crew pulled him from the resulting fire.

Still “I felt confident I could get that airplane on the ground,” Campbell said.

While 60 ft. above the ground, the aircraft began to roll left. She wondered if she would crash and whether there would be time to eject. Then there was just 30 ft. to go.

And then, “main gear, nose gear and I was down,” Campbell said.

Although the aircraft was badly damaged and later found to be beyond repair, Campbell was able to walk away.

Besides training, she credits gleaning lessons learned from listening to “hangar” stories along with her wingman for saving her life.

The next morning, Campbell was flying again, this time on a search-and-rescue mission. A A10 pilot was shot down in Baghdad, ejected and was hiding in a ditch. Ultimately, he was rescued by a convoy.

“I went because they were there for me the day before,” Campbell said. “I knew if I ejected, they were coming for me no matter what.”