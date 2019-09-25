Chris Crow joined Cessna Aircraft in 2008 as a customer solutions manager, then held positions as U.S. Citation sales administrator, senior manager of sales operations and business leader of Cessna Pilots Centers. He now serves as Textron Aviation vice president of piston sales. Q. A large part of Textron Aviation’s general aviation business is in flight training. What is happening in that part of the business? A. The flight training market is blowing up right now. I ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Sounding Board: Chris Crow, Textron Aviation Vice President Of Piston Sales".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.