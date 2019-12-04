Leidos, a heavyweight government services provider, has throttled up its rivalry with defense primes L3Harris Technologies and Raytheon for providing support work to the FAA. On Dec. 3, Leidos announced it won a potential $1 billion, 10-year contract award for the Future Flight Services Program (FFSP). Leidos will provide weather data, aeronautical information and flight planning services to the general aviation community across mainland U.S., Puerto Rico and Hawaii. The Washington-area ...
