The second LCH makes its first flight: KAI
BEIJING—Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) on Dec. 5 flew the second prototype of its LCH civil helicopter, the first to be built in South Korea. The flight followed 16 months after program partner Airbus flew the first LCH in France. The aircraft flown at KAI’s Sacheon headquarters was in the air for 20 min., the company said. The LCH and the military LAH, improved versions of the twin-engine Airbus H155 Dauphin, are in parallel development. For both South Korean ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "KAI Flies Second LCH, First To Be Built In South Korea".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.