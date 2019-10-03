XIAN, China—Avic has begun assembling the first airframe in the MA700 turboprop airliner program, aiming at a first flight next year and certification in 2022 after further delays. The program is preparing for a highly data-driven final assembly setup that will require only half the labor Avic applies to assemble its Y-7 regional turboprop. Planned production rates are modest. But to promote sales, the state company is offering to assist investors in establishing airlines, including ...
