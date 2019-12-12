PARIS—Dassault Aviation is studying reduced-crew operations in cruise flight for its Falcon business jets, in a bid to cut costs and free up room in the cabin, according to Innovation Director Bruno Stoufflet. For long-haul flights, “we are working on single-pilot operations in cruise,” he said, speaking at a conference on autonomous aircraft and ships jointly organized by France’s Air and Space Academy and Navy Academy. The idea would be to avoid the presence on ...
