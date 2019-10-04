Textron Aviation has completed the first customer delivery of its new Citation Longitude super-midsize business jet to an unnamed customer. The delivery and entry-into-service follows FAA type certification on Sept. 21. The aircraft has a range of 3,500 nm and carries up to 12 passengers, including an optional jump seat. It is also equipped with a Garmin G5000 flight deck and FADEC-equipped Honeywell HTF7700L engines with fully-integrated auto throttles.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Citation Longitude Enters Service".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.