LONDON—Britain’s aerospace and defense trade association, ADS has vented frustration at the British Parliament’s continuing chaotic indecision over the country’s departure from the European Union (EU). Lawmakers failed for a third time on Mar. 29 to give their backing to the Withdrawal Agreement negotiated by the European Union and the British government. The UK had been due to leave the EU at 11 p.m. on Mar. 29, but Prime Minister Theresa May managed to secure ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "British Aerospace Industry Frustrated By Lack of Brexit Progress".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.